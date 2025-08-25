Ban on wearing niqabs: Raids continue in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Raids continue in Osh region to identify individuals violating the law that prohibits wearing clothing in public places that prevents the identification of a person’s face. The Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the department, several preventive measures have been carried out since April of this year. It was noted that 140 people received warnings, while protocols were drawn up against 22 citizens under the Code of Offenses, with fines imposed.

In Kara-Suu, Uzgen, and Nookat, video clips reminding residents about fines for concealing one’s face in public places are being shown on LED screens. These measures aim to improve public legal awareness and ensure compliance with the requirements established by law.

The law banning the wearing of clothing in public places that prevents the identification of a person’s face was signed in January this year.