Kyrgyzstan harvests record tomato crop

Zhaiyl district in Chui region is breaking world records in tomato yields. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Heinz and Esesem tomato varieties were planted on 270 hectares, with yields reaching 120 tons per hectare. For comparison, the highest yields worldwide are traditionally recorded in North America — up to 90 tons per hectare.

Most of the harvest is destined for processing into sauces, ketchup, and other products, while the remaining part is allocated for export. Modern agricultural technologies were applied in cultivation, including an automated drip irrigation system.

The harvesting process has also been automated with the use of a specialized tomato harvester imported from Italy.
