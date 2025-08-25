11:36
Kyrgyzstan shows industrial growth in first half of 2025

In the first half of 2025, industrial output across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Kyrgyzstan once again demonstrated strong growth in industrial production, with increases recorded in nearly all member states.

Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan rose by 10.2 percent, in Kazakhstan by 6.5 percent, in Russia by 1.4 percent, and in Belarus by 0.3 percent.

Earlier, in January—April, Kyrgyzstan had also led the union with a 14.5 percent increase in industrial production.

At the same time, the manufacturing industry recorded an increase of 3.9 percent.
