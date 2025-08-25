Female pimp detained in Bishkek

During a raid codenamed «Priton,» officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek uncovered a brothel organized by a woman where sexual services were provided. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Facilitation of Prostitution» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

A search was carried out in the premises where the women offering sexual services were found. It was established that they paid the organizer, identified as Zh.G., 50 percent of their earnings in exchange for the conditions provided.

The women were issued administrative protocols under the article «Engaging in Prostitution» of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan. The pimp was placed in a temporary detention facility, the investigation is ongoing.