Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture

Kyrgyzstan will host Days of Russian Culture. The preparations for the event were discussed by the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev and the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova. The meeting was held within the framework of the XI United Cultures Forum.

The parties also discussed a wide range of issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the development of joint projects in the field of art, education, museum and library affairs, the preservation of intangible cultural heritage, as well as support for youth initiatives.

Mirbek Mambetaliev proposed considering the possibility of installing a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in St. Petersburg in 2028, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the great writer, and noted his place in world literature.

In addition, colleagues discussed support for initiatives in the field of theater and cinema, as well as the participation of creative communities of Kyrgyzstan in international projects such as Intervision 2025.