10:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the Asian Youth Judo Championships in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz Judo Federation reported.

Kyrgyz Judo Federation
Photo Kyrgyz Judo Federation. Adis Orozmamatov

The tournament among athletes under 21 years old was held in the city of Jakarta.

On the opening day, seven sets of medals were contested among men and women. Nine athletes from Kyrgyzstan competed.

Adis Orozmamatov (up to 66 kilograms) and Zhanar Zholdosheva (up to 57 kilograms) won bronze medals.

The youth competitions took place on September 13-14. At least 37 judokas from Kyrgyzstan took part in the championship: cadets (up to 18 years old) — 20 people, youth — 17.
link: https://24.kg./english/343485/
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyz judokas to take part in Asian Championship in Indonesia
Judokas from Kyrgyzstan to compete at prestigious tournament in Prague
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
Kyrgyz judokas to take part in World Cadets Championships
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Para Judo Championship
Judokas from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at European Cup
Champions of Kyrgyzstan in judo announced
Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo wins gold in judo at Asia Pacific Deaf Games
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Judo Masters Championship
Bishkek judokas win five medals at International Tournament in USA
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
09:42
Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo...
09:31
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture
09:20
Sugar production volume in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 1,803 billion soms
09:08
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to State of Qatar
13 September, Saturday
17:44
Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy
17:38
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
17:33
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
17:03
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
16:58
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover to reach $21.9 billion by 2030 — Ministry