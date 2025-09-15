Kyrgyzstanis win two bronze medals at Asian Youth Judo Championships

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the Asian Youth Judo Championships in Indonesia. The Kyrgyz Judo Federation reported.

Photo Kyrgyz Judo Federation. Adis Orozmamatov

The tournament among athletes under 21 years old was held in the city of Jakarta.

On the opening day, seven sets of medals were contested among men and women. Nine athletes from Kyrgyzstan competed.

Adis Orozmamatov (up to 66 kilograms) and Zhanar Zholdosheva (up to 57 kilograms) won bronze medals.

The youth competitions took place on September 13-14. At least 37 judokas from Kyrgyzstan took part in the championship: cadets (up to 18 years old) — 20 people, youth — 17.