Self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan: Who supported initiative

Collection of signatures for the self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan continues. The names of the deputies who have already backed the initiative have been revealed.

Among the signatories:

  • Nurlanbek Azygaliev (Vice Speaker of Parliament),
  • Nurbek Sydygaliev (Vice Speaker of Parliament),
  • Marlen Mamataliev,
  • Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva,
  • Kunduzbek Sulaymanov,
  • Azamat Isirailov,
  • Taalaibek Masabirov,
  • Ulan Primov,
  • Azizbek Tursunbaev,
  • Daniyar Tolonov,
  • Alisher Kozuev,
  • Baktiyar Kalpaev,
  • Chyngyz Azhibaev,
  • Amankan Kenzhebaev,
  • Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva,
  • Nilufar Alimzhanova,
  • Saidbek Zulpuev,
  • Leila Lurova,
  • Cholpon Sultanbekova,
  • Balbak Tulobaev,
  • Ravshanbek Rysbaev,
  • Kubanychbek Samakov,
  • Zhanar Akayev,
  • Ruslanbek Zhakyshov,
  • Suyunbek Omurzakov,
  • Dzhailoobay Nyshanov,
  • Gulkan Moldobekova,
  • Marat Murataliev,
  • Arslanbek Egemberdiev,
  • Akbokon Tashtanbekov,
  • Aizhigit Tynaliev,
  • Arslanbek Maliev.

Earlier, the initiators organized a group that will voice a proposal for self-dissolution at the next meeting of Parliament.

According to the current Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the decision on self-dissolution of the Parliament is made by a majority vote — at least 2/3, or 60 deputies, and only on the initiative of 1/3 of the deputies from the total number of members of Parliament (30).

Early elections must be held from 40 to 65 days from the date of self-dissolution. If the Parliament dissolves itself in September or the first half of October, the elections may be held in November of this year. Voters will have to determine the composition of the eighth convocation of the Parliament.
