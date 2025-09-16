12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.64
RUB 1.04
English

Orthopedists visit regions to take orders from people with disabilities

A team of doctors from the Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products is conducting visits to the regions. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main purpose of these trips is to take orders for the production of prosthetic and orthopedic devices and to provide on-site consultations to patients. This allows patients to receive professional services without leaving their homes.

The finished products are delivered to patients via postal services, ensuring convenience and accessibility for people with disabilities, especially those living in remote areas.

In 2024, as part of these outreach activities, 1,543 orders for prosthetic and orthopedic devices were received from the regions.
link: https://24.kg./english/343666/
views: 181
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district
Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases number of personal assistants for people with disabilities
Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities
Paraswimming festival for people with disabilities held in Bishkek
More than 527 million soms paid to assistants of citizens with disabilities
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
16 September, Tuesday
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffi...
12:37
Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
12:30
EAEU to launch service for searching industrial property information
12:23
Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026
12:11
Kyrgyzstan changes trade rules: New license rates approved