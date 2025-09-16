Container house catches fire in Bishkek

A fire broke out in Kara-Zhygach residential area in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. According to preliminary reports, the fire started in a house constructed from shipping containers.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the alarm was received at 8.40 a.m. One firefighting crew from Oktyabrsky district’s Fire Department No. 7 was dispatched to the scene, and the second crew arrived at 8.49 a.m.

In total, two firefighting units have been engaged in extinguishing the fire. Preliminary information indicates that around 300 square meters have been affected.