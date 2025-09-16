National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first currency intervention since spring

For the first time since spring, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan carried out a currency intervention, selling $81.5 million on the market. Official data published on the bank’s website say.

Of this amount, $53 million were sold with same-day settlement, while $28.5 million were sold with settlement on the other date.

Since the beginning of 2025, the National Bank has intervened in the market four times, with a total foreign currency sale volume of $378.6 million.

No reverse interventions have been conducted this year.