Kyrgyzstan changes trade rules: New license rates approved

New tax regulations for trade activities have been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that sets the base license amounts for trading and tax rates for a special regime, the press service of the State Tax Service reported.

Key changes:

  1. License system: Entrepreneurs operating in markets, mini-markets, and stationary premises up to 30 square meters can use the licenses. Shopping centers and entities under the special regime are not eligible to apply the license system.
  2. New rates: The license rate is now fixed and depends on the size of the trading space or the projected revenue.
  3. Special regime: Tax rates and a registry of markets under the special regime have been approved. Seventeen markets are included in the list.

Entrepreneurs can purchase the license through tax authorities, mobile banking services, or payment terminals. The State Tax Service urges businesses to familiarize themselves carefully with the new rules.
