Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers is initiating amendments to Kyrgyzstan’s Air Code to align the legislation with international standards and implement recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Kanat Tologonov, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Agency, said at a meeting of parliamentary committee on budget and fiscal policy.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan successfully passed ICAO audits in 2023–2024.

«We are at the final stage of being removed from the European Union blacklist. In October, a delegation from the agency will travel to Brussels for a meeting with European Commission representatives, where information on all our reforms and measures will be presented,» he said.

Kanat Tologonov added that in December, the European Commission will conduct a final audit in Kyrgyzstan, with a decision on the country’s removal from the EU blacklist expected in May 2026.