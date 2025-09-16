12:48
EAEU to launch service for searching industrial property information

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is preparing to launch a service for searching information on industrial property objects protected in its member states. The decision was made by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EEC reported.

The decision has been sent to member countries to complete the procedures required for signing.

The new service will create a unified information resource combining data on trademarks, service marks, geographical indications, and appellations of origin protected across the union.

The main goal is to provide right holders, businesses, patent attorneys, and government agencies with convenient, fast access to information through a «single window» system.

«This service is not just a technical solution—it is a direct investment in the protection of innovation and fair competition across the entire union. It will significantly reduce the time and financial costs of checking the uniqueness of a trademark or appellation of origin before registration, as well as increase transparency and effectiveness in protecting intellectual property rights,» Bakhyt Sultanov, member of the Board on Economy and Financial Policy of the EEC, said.
