Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan

A suspect in major cyber fraud has been detained in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

From August 27 to August 28, 2025, unknown persons, posing as employees of the National Bank and the State Committee for National Security, took possession of 600,000 soms, which belonged to a 67-year-old resident of Bishkek.

A criminal case was opened under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational activities, police officers detained 23-year-old K.Z., who was involved in the crime. About 700 activated SIM cards of Kyrgyzstan’s mobile operators were seized from him.

According to the investigation, the detainee acted as a so-called «activator» — he purchased SIM cards, registered them in his own name or in the name of fictitious persons, activated them and linked them to WhatsApp, and then sold them to third parties.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for K.Z. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Russia, stopped the activities of an international criminal group. The criminals used SIM BOX technology for Internet fraud.
