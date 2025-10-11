Land amnesty intensified in Bishkek: Thousands of houses legalized

Work to complete the land amnesty in the capital is intensifying. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

A board meeting chaired by Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev was held on the grounds of Bishkekteploelektrotsentral municipal enterprise. The land amnesty was one of the key issues.

According to the municipality, in collaboration with relevant agencies, a number of decisions were made on problematic areas:

The regulations for the railway protection zone do not apply to amnesty sites — more than 100 houses have been legalized;

The sanitary protection zone near cemeteries has been reduced from 50 to 10 meters — 573 houses have been legalized;

In Umut residential complex, 300 houses in the wastewater zone have been legalized;

Work is underway to legalize 1,418 houses located outside the red line.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to the Land Amnesty Regulations (Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 291 of May 31, 2022). Now, for properties on populated area lands, the plot area is determined based on the actual boundaries, and for properties on agricultural lands — based on the minimum standards of the aiyl aimak. It has also been proposed to supplement the Land Code with a provision terminating the right to agricultural land when recognizing amnestied properties as private property.

Registration deadlines

Within the old city boundaries, property rights must be registered by November 1, 2025. In the annexed territories — by December 31 of this year.

The Main Directorate for Urban Development and Architecture will strengthen the issuance of urban planning opinions and registration of land management projects.

The City Hall also emphasized that it will strengthen measures to implement the Presidential Decree on the prevention of illegal land seizures.

It added that commission’s visits to problematic sites in the new territories will be completed by November 1.