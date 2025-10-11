12:21
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first rodelbahn begins in Ala-Archa

Construction of Kyrgyzstan’s first international-standard rodelbahn of amusement type has begun in Ala-Archa State Nature Park. The capsule-laying ceremony was held at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, attended the event.

Jürgen Helmut Ruschke, Director of the German company Wiegand, attended the ceremony. He noted his admiration for the beauty of Kyrgyzstan’s natural environment and his pride in his company’s implementation of this project.

The track will be over 1,200 meters long and have 36 modern sleds. The amusement ride will have a capacity of up to 500 people per hour.

Kanybek Tumanbaev reminded that this year, for the first time in the country, construction of a cable car began in cooperation with the company Doppelmayr, with its launch expected in the near future. According to him, rodelbahn will become one of the key tourism projects.

The completion of construction is scheduled for March 2026.
