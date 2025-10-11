12:21
Part of Kyrgyztelecom JSC building in Bishkek sold to bank

Part of Kyrgyztelecom JSC building in Bishkek has been sold to a bank. The joint-stock company’s press service reported.

According to it, part of the building was purchased by state-owned Aiyl Bank.

«The property was sold through an open auction with the participation of state-owned companies. The decision is aimed at improving asset management efficiency, optimizing expenses, and strengthening the organization’s financial stability. By the end of the year, Kyrgyztelecom JSC employees will move to the BGTS building on Akhunbaev Street,» the press release says.

The company reports that it will retain ownership of the 4th and 5th floors, as well as the basement, which ensure the full functioning of its central offices and technical services.

The company emphasizes that the sale does not affect the stability of its communications services and digital solutions.

Kyrgyztelecom continues to fulfill all its obligations to its customers and partners in full. Particular attention is being paid to preserving the architectural appearance and historical value of the building, which is an important part of the capital’s cultural heritage. Therefore, the building will retain its status as a historical and cultural heritage site. The process of sale was carried out in full compliance with Kyrgyz legislation and internal corporate transparency standards," the statement reads.
