12:21
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Bailiff Service established under Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan

A Service of Court Bailiffs has been established under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the supervisory authority reported.

According to the statement, the main task of the new service is to ensure the enforcement of judicial decisions and other writs of execution as a state body responsible for implementing court rulings.

«In order to ensure open communication with the public, provide prompt and reliable information about its activities, and counter the spread of false information, the Service of Court Bailiffs has launched its official information platforms,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg./english/346837/
views: 174
Print
Related
Bailiffs to be subordinate to Prosecutor General's Office from July 1
Justice Ministry intends to introduce institute of private enforcement agents
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
12:08
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-At...
11:56
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
11:46
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services
11:38
New Ambassador of Pakistan presents copies of credentials to Foreign Ministry
11:33
Violence and child protection study conducted in schools, kindergartens in KR