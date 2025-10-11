Bailiff Service established under Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan

A Service of Court Bailiffs has been established under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the supervisory authority reported.

According to the statement, the main task of the new service is to ensure the enforcement of judicial decisions and other writs of execution as a state body responsible for implementing court rulings.

«In order to ensure open communication with the public, provide prompt and reliable information about its activities, and counter the spread of false information, the Service of Court Bailiffs has launched its official information platforms,» the statement says.