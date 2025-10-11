12:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

President Sadyr Japarov concludes working visit to Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has completed his working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, the presidential press service reported.

On the first day of the visit, Sadyr Japarov held a tête-à-tête meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon. The two leaders discussed issues on the bilateral agenda and the prospects for further cooperation in various areas.

The presidents then took part in the 2nd Central Asia—Russia Summit. President Japarov emphasized that the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan, noting that this format serves as an important platform for strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

Following the summit, a reception was hosted by Emomali Rahmon in honor of the distinguished guests. Before the reception, the heads of state toured the government residence.

On the second day of the visit, Sadyr Japarov delivered remarks at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS. He highlighted the steady strengthening of the socio-economic situation in the Commonwealth countries, as evidenced by stable growth in key macroeconomic indicators, infrastructure development, and rising investment attractiveness across the region.

After the expanded meeting of the CIS Council, the heads of state signed a package of documents.

Upon the conclusion of his working visit to Tajikistan, President Sadyr Japarov returned to Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg./english/346839/
views: 164
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in Dushanbe
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tajikistan
Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission begins work
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss resettlement of residents of border areas
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold border meeting
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan approve agreement on cooperation in field of cadastre
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
12:08
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-At...
11:56
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
11:46
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services
11:38
New Ambassador of Pakistan presents copies of credentials to Foreign Ministry
11:33
Violence and child protection study conducted in schools, kindergartens in KR