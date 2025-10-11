President Sadyr Japarov concludes working visit to Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has completed his working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, the presidential press service reported.

On the first day of the visit, Sadyr Japarov held a tête-à-tête meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon. The two leaders discussed issues on the bilateral agenda and the prospects for further cooperation in various areas.

The presidents then took part in the 2nd Central Asia—Russia Summit. President Japarov emphasized that the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan, noting that this format serves as an important platform for strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

Following the summit, a reception was hosted by Emomali Rahmon in honor of the distinguished guests. Before the reception, the heads of state toured the government residence.

On the second day of the visit, Sadyr Japarov delivered remarks at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS. He highlighted the steady strengthening of the socio-economic situation in the Commonwealth countries, as evidenced by stable growth in key macroeconomic indicators, infrastructure development, and rising investment attractiveness across the region.

After the expanded meeting of the CIS Council, the heads of state signed a package of documents.

Upon the conclusion of his working visit to Tajikistan, President Sadyr Japarov returned to Bishkek.