New Ambassador of Pakistan presents copies of credentials to Foreign Ministry

The new Ambassador of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry’s press service reported.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan Altamash Wazir Khan presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Temirbek Erkinov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of Kyrgyzstan — Pakistan relations and expressed their readiness to further develop and deepen them. They emphasized their interest in continuing high-level political dialogue and intensifying trade and economic cooperation.
