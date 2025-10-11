12:22
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has announced a tender for the purchase of printing services. The state procurement portal says.

According to the portal, this includes printing the calendar plan, collections of methodological materials, district and precinct election commission manuals, memos, as well as signs, posters, billboards, operating manuals for automatic ballot boxes, and much more.

At least 17,958,900 soms are planned for these purposes. Bids from suppliers are accepted until October 15.

In addition, the CEC is allocating 8.1 million soms for the purchase of stationery, thermal paper, fine-tip pens, safe bags, and self-adhesive seals.

It was previously reported that early parliamentary elections would cost Kyrgyzstan approximately 800 million soms.

On September 25, the seventh convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan announced its dissolution. Early elections will be held on November 30.
