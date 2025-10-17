Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has launched its seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Control and Disease Prevention reported.

A total of 63,734 doses of Grippol+ vaccine have been procured and distributed across all regions of the country.

Vaccinations are prioritized for high-risk groups, including children, pregnant women, healthcare workers, people with chronic illnesses, and citizens over the age of 65.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that vaccination helps reduce the risk of complications and severe illness, particularly during the cold season and periods of temperature fluctuations.