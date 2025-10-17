18:41
Ala-Archa shopping center evacuated in Bishkek

Customers were temporarily evacuated from Ala-Archa shopping center in Bishkek.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, the panic button was pressed by representatives of the shopping center’s management.

According to law enforcement agencies, the evacuation was part of a security system and operational response check.

Police had previously received telephone calls from Ukraine about alleged planned attacks, prompting the check.

An investigative task force has arrived at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
link: https://24.kg./english/347555/
views: 246
