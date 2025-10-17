Kyrgyzstan tightens livestock export regulations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the decree regarding the temporary ban on the export of farm animals outside of Kyrgyzstan. The moratorium now also applies to horses exported by air.

It is noted that this measure is aimed at ensuring the country’s food security and stabilizing prices in the meat market.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization’s Committee on Safeguards and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the changes, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inform the CIS Executive Committee.

Furthermore, the Customs Service, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security must strengthen controls to prevent the illegal export of animals.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.