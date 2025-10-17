18:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan to ban service charges in cafes — no menu price increase expected

The upcoming ban on separate service charges in restaurants, cafes, and other food establishments will not lead to higher menu prices. Adilet Zhumabekov, senior specialist at the Antimonopoly Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, said on Birinchi Radio.

Zhumabekov reminded that, under the Cabinet of Ministers’ new resolution, all service fees must be included in the listed menu prices.

«Starting January 1, 2026, restaurants, cafes, and other food establishments will be prohibited from charging separately for service, table setting, or any other staff actions beyond the base price of the order. All services must be included in the menu price before the order is placed,» he said.

Previously, many establishments added a 10–20 percent service fee to the total bill.

The official assured that no significant price increases are expected:

«Those 15–20 percent were never fixed by any regulation. Businesses simply added them as a ‘service charge.’ Now this is banned — the costs will be reflected in the listed dish prices, alongside rent, utilities, and staff wages.»

Under the new rules, waitstaff must receive a fixed salary rather than depend on service charges.

Effective January 1, 2026, restaurants, cafes, and other food service establishments in Kyrgyzstan will be prohibited from charging fees for service, serving dishes, table setting, and other staff actions separate from the basic cost of the order. The resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the document, all services must be included in the price indicated on the menu/price list before the order is placed. The final payment must not differ from the amount calculated based on the publicly available price list.

Food service establishments are advised to align their menus, price lists, cash registers, and software solutions and eliminate any service charges by the specified deadline.
link: https://24.kg./english/347568/
views: 221
Print
Related
Price reduction for some food products registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of coal prices from October 1
Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
Bishkek resident fined for selling meat at inflated prices
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions
Kyrgyzstan tightens control over retail prices for meat
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices
Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of meat prices for 90 days
Kyrgyzstan to introduce unified pricing policy for essential goods
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
16:53
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads...
16:44
Bishkek preparing for SCO Summit and World Nomad Games
15:31
New rotary parking facility opened at Alamedin market in Bishkek
15:16
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
15:06
Kyrgyzstan to ban service charges in cafes — no menu price increase expected