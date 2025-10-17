New rotary parking facility opened at Alamedin market in Bishkek

Second rotary parking system, located on the grounds of Alamedin market, has been put into operation in Bishkek.

The modern system is designed for 10 cars and significantly saves space. The parking lot is fully automated: payment is made via a QR code, and after a successful transaction, the driver presents an electronic receipt to the operator and can leave the lot.

According to the City Hall, the launch of the new rotary parking facility is part of a program to modernize street space and introduce smart solutions into the city’s infrastructure.

«Such parking facilities help solve the problem of a shortage of spaces in busy areas and make the parking process faster, safer, and more convenient,» the municipality noted.