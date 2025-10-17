Bishkek preparing for SCO Summit and World Nomad Games

A meeting chaired by Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev was held at the City Hall to discuss preparations for two large-scale international events in Bishkek—the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the 6th World Nomad Games—as well as the capital’s improvement and landscaping issues. The City Hall reported. According to it, the capital will host these important events in 2026, and city services have already begun preparations.

«Our main goal is to create a comprehensive infrastructure and ensure a high international level of hosting these events. The preparations are our responsibility, so everyone must work together like clockwork,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev emphasized.

Particular attention has been paid to improvements. City services have been instructed to expedite the replacement of street signs and street nameplates and to bring them into a uniform style.

Bishkekasphaltservice municipal enterprise has been instructed to take into account not only the quality of road work but also the aesthetic appearance of streets when performing pothole repairs. The mayor has instructed the development of unified regulations for the City Hall during major international events. The document should address public transportation, restrictive measures, the creation of fan zones, and other aspects of urban logistics.

Adilet Abylbekov, Director of Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise, spoke about the enterprise’s activities and preparations for the autumn tree planting campaign.

The mayor instructed the Digital Technology Center municipal enterprise to implement a digital green space monitoring system and display all greening work on an interactive city map.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the municipality’s main task is to work for the benefit of the city’s residents. «It is crucial to listen to the opinions of city residents and fulfill all obligations. The most important qualities in a person are honesty and responsibility. All promises must be kept,» the mayor emphasized.