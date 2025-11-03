Bandits from organized crime group extort money from migrants in Russia

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the arrest of members of an organized crime group engaged in illegal activities in Russia.

According to it, State Committee officers, as part of the country’s leadership’s policy of eradicating organized crime and dismantling its ideology, detained citizens K.N.K., S.D.S., and S.B.D. They had previously been prosecuted for serious crimes.

During the investigative and operational activities, it was established that the detainees, with the support of associates of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, were engaged in extortion, blackmail, and intimidation of Kyrgyzstanis, migrant workers in the Russian Federation.

All three were transported to Bishkek and placed in a SCNS pretrial detention facility.

The security services are calling on citizens who have suffered as a result of the actions of the detainees to call the following numbers: 0372256049, 0995012210.