Three earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in three days

The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported three earthquakes recorded from October 31 to November 2.

According to seismic data, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake (energy class K= 7.9) was recorded on November 2 at 6:13 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located in the Alay Mountains, 15 kilometers northwest of the village of Kashka-Suu, 16 kilometers from the village of Kara-Kabak, and 85 kilometers southwest of Osh.

The intensity of the tremors in populated areas was approximately 2 points on the Richter scale in the villages of Kashka-Suu and Kara-Kabak.

The previous day, on November 1, at 10:21 a.m., a magnitude 3 earthquake (K energy class 7.8) was also recorded in Uzgen area. The epicenter was located near the village of Krasny Mayak, 5 kilometers south of the village of Kalta and 7 kilometers northeast of Uzgen.

The tremors measured approximately 3 points on the Richter scale in Krasny Mayak and approximately 2.5 on the Richter scale in the villages of Kalta, Jylandy, Shoro-Bashat, Bakmal, Karadyikan, Myrza-Ake, and Uzgen.

Additionally, on October 31 at 7:22 p.m. local time, seismic stations recorded a magnitude 3.5 earthquake (energy class K=8.6) in China, 149 kilometers southeast of the village of Kadzhi-Sai.

According to the Institute of Seismology, no tremors were felt in Kyrgyzstan.