Cabinet Chairman praises work of Kyrgyzstan’s Tax and Customs Services

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev commended the successful performance of the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service, noting that both agencies exceeded their revenue targets. The statement was made by Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service.

According to Orunbekov, Adylbek Kasymaliev personally thanked the staff of both services and highlighted the ongoing reforms in the system — particularly in the areas of digitalization and improving the business environment.

As an example, Kasymaliev pointed to the introduction of a QR-code-based online payment system. In its first week of operation, payments totaling over 40 million soms were processed. The innovation, he noted, saves time for entrepreneurs and makes the delivery of public services more efficient.

Customs checkpoint capacity has also improved. For instance, more than 500 vehicles now pass through Irkeshtam checkpoint daily, compared to 150–160 previously.

According to Daiyrbek Orunbekov, these changes directly contribute to increased customs and tax revenues, as well as strengthening the state’s revenue base.
