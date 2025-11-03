Sadyr Japarov to make first-ever official visit to Egypt

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on November 4–5 at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi — the first such visit in the history of Kyrgyzstan-Egypt relations.

According to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, this will also mark the first official visit by a Kyrgyz head of state to the African continent since the country gained independence.

The presidential press service reported that high-level talks between Sadyr Japarov and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are scheduled as part of the visit. The two leaders will discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and exchange views on international and regional matters.

A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed in the fields of economy, agriculture, investment, energy, and healthcare. These documents are anticipated to lay the foundation for further strengthening and development of Kyrgyzstan-Egypt relations.