Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis

Power supply capacity is expected to decrease during peak hours — in the morning and evening — while consumers in Kyrgyzstan will have the option to switch to an unlimited tariff plan. Isabek Orozbaev, a representative of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) announced.

According to him, to switch to the unlimited plan, residents must apply to their local or district power network enterprise. «After submitting the application, the consumer is connected to the new tariff and granted a higher power limit within one-two days,» the company representative explained.

According to the current tariffs:

The cost of 1 kilowatt-hour under the unlimited plan is 3.81 soms;

For consumers using up to 700 kilowatt-hours, the rate is 1.37 soms;

For consumption above 700 kilowatt-hours, the rate is 2.6 soms.

Earlier, NENK announced temporary limits on power consumption during morning and evening peak hours from 5 to 3 kilowatts.