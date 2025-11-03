19:02
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan stands in solidarity with global initiative to combat hunger, poverty

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov took part in the first meeting of leaders of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, held as part of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

In his address to the summit, Baisalov noted that hundreds of millions of people around the world continue to suffer from hunger, poverty, and deprivation — a tragedy that calls for shared humanity and decisive collective action.

«We must do everything in our power to alleviate their suffering. But I would like to express special words of solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are now facing a 100-percent man-made famine — a form of international crime,» he stated.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, sharing the universal goals of eradicating poverty and ensuring food security for all. He added that humanity cannot remain indifferent while millions are deprived of the most basic right — the right to life and food.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was established in 2024 at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) No. 1 «No Poverty» and No. 2 «Zero Hunger.» Currently, 104 countries are members of the Alliance.

The Kyrgyz Republic’s delegation, headed by Edil Baisalov, is participating in the 2nd World Summit for Social Development taking place in Doha, Qatar.
link: https://24.kg./english/349502/
views: 233
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's prospects in fight against poverty and lessons from China
Number of Kyrgyzstanis living in extreme poverty falls eightfold
Poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan drops to 25.7 percent
0.4 percent of population of Kyrgyzstan live in multidimensional poverty
Poverty level increases in Bishkek
1.1 million children live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
One third of population lives below poverty line in Kyrgyzstan
China allocates $3.7 billion to Central Asian countries to alleviate poverty
229,000 families live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
UN World Food Program to help Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eliminate poverty
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
3 November, Monday
16:50
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine...
16:42
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
16:21
600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program
16:09
Heating season begins in Osh city
15:59
Kyrgyzstan stands in solidarity with global initiative to combat hunger, poverty