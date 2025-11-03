Heating season begins in Osh city

The heating season officially begins today, November 3, in the city of Osh. According to the City Hall, due to a sharp drop in temperature, heat supply will start during the night of November 3 to 4.

The decision was made at a meeting earlier today, and relevant instructions have already been given to public utility services.

The heating will be supplied in stages: first to social facilities — hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and maternity wards. Residential buildings and other institutions will be provided with heat afterward.

The city authorities plan to fully supply the southern capital with heat within 3-4 days.