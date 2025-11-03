19:03
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers

A temporary restriction has been imposed on the entry of private coal transporters to Kara-Keche coal mine. The press service of Kyrgyzkomur JSC reported.

According to the company, there is currently an acute shortage of coal at social fuel depots and a sharp increase in solid fuel prices. To ensure timely and sufficient replenishment of coal reserves, stabilize prices on the market, and supply low-income households with coal at socially affordable prices ahead of the expected cold weather, a decision has been made to temporarily restrict access to the mine for private carriers.

Private drivers wishing to contribute and support Kyrgyzkomur may cooperate with the enterprise under partnership terms. The company is ready to provide them with work transporting coal to regional social fuel depots.

The statement notes that once the social depots are sufficiently stocked, private carrier operations will resume as usual.
