New passports of Kyrgyzstan are impossible to forge — Syrgak Chokoev

A presentation of Kyrgyzstan’s new-format passports, number plates, and driver’s licenses was held at the Yntymak Ordo residence.

According to Syrgak Chokoev, Deputy Head of the State Document Production and Technology Center, Kyrgyzstan has become the first country to use 3D imagery in passport design and security features to prevent forgery.

«Our international partners are closely watching the successful implementation of this protection method, which is expected to be adopted in the development of passports in other countries in the future,» Syrgak Chokoev said.

He noted that the cost of the new passport will increase due to higher prices for materials supplied from Europe. However, both the ID cards and international passports will be produced domestically in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Chokoev, the new documents are impossible to counterfeit.

«We have an independent international assessment confirming that the documents meet all required standards. We believe our passport is one of the most beautiful in the world — at least, it deserves to be in the global top ten,» he stated.

He added that under normal daylight the passport appears standard, but under infrared light each page reveals a unique masterpiece featuring national symbols and landmarks of Kyrgyzstan.
