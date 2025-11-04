Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth

Kyrgyzstan maintains its leadership in the EAEU in terms of construction work growth. Statistics from the Eurasian Economic Commission say.

It is noted that the volume of construction work in the Union increased by 5.2 percent from January to August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growth was observed in all Union countries. Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest rate at 45.3 percent, followed by Armenia with 27.7 percent, Kazakhstan with 18.1 percent, Belarus with 9.6 percent, and Russia with 3.5 percent.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan also recorded the highest rate in January-May of this year (1.9 times).