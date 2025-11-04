Talantbek Tolobekov appointed Director of Cinematography Department

By a Cabinet resolution, Talantbek Tolobekov has been appointed Director of the Cinematography Department under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. This decision was made in accordance with Article 18 of the Constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers» upon the recommendation of Mirbek Mambetaliev, the head of the ministry.

The new director was introduced to the staff by the Minister and his deputy, Marat Tagaev.

Previously, this position was held by Ulan Adamaliev, who resigned at his own request.

The Cinematography Department is a government agency implementing policies aimed at developing national cinema, strengthening state support, and enhancing the competitiveness of Kyrgyz cinema on the international stage.

Talantbek Tolobekov is a producer, Board Member of the Union of Cinematographers and the Board Member of the Association of Film Producers of Kyrgyzstan. He was born on May 4, 1983, in Bishkek.

Education:

• Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Arts named after Byubyusara Beishenalieva — Social and Cultural Activities Manager, teacher;

• Cholponbek Bazarbaev Choreographic School — ballet dancer, choreographer.

Professional experience:

— Works in culture and film sector since 2002;

— Founder and coordinator of Ak Ilbirs National Film Award since 2013;

— As a producer, participated in the creation of the films Ui Satylat (House for Sale), Kol (Lake), Munabiya, Atanyn Kereezi (Father’s Testament), and others;

— Coordinated the nomination of national films for the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Nika Awards;

— Initiated Shoot in Kyrgyzstan investment program and the creation of the National Film Commission;

— During the COVID-19 pandemic, he organized support for film veterans and citizens who found themselves in difficult situations.

Leadership positions:

— Executive Director of Ak Ilbirs Award (2019-2023);

— Director of Kyrgyzfilm (2023-2025);

— Chairman of the National Oscar Committee (since 2023);

— Director of Shaboto Film Group LLC (since 2025).