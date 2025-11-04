Kyrgyz soldiers allowed to work part-time: New law adopted

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a law amending the Law «On the Status of Servicemen», expanding the rights of military personnel to engage in employment outside their official duties.

According to the document, in certain cases, servicemen — except those performing compulsory military service — may be permitted by their unit commander or institution head to take on part-time work.

Under the new law, military personnel can officially engage in:

Scientific, educational, inventive, and expert activities;

Medical practice, but only within state and municipal healthcare organizations;

Activities aimed at professional development and experience exchange.

The law will come into effect in 10 days after its publication.