16:38
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants

Officers from the Main Department for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan disrupted the activities of a criminal group selling drugs in the capital.

According to the ministry’s press service, two members of the drug ring were detained during investigative operations conducted on October 28: citizens Zh.A.M., 48, and I.E., 40. According to investigators, one of them is an employee of Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district administration.

During a search of the detainees’ place residence with the assistance of a sniffer dog, Ministry of Internal Affairs officers discovered and seized a large quantity of drugs—hashish and marijuana—carefully hidden in the house.

Forensic chemical tests have been ordered to determine the exact composition and mass of the seized substances.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing, as law enforcement agencies identify other participants in the criminal scheme and possible drug distribution channels.
link: https://24.kg./english/349604/
views: 213
Print
Related
Record amount of synthetic drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia’s first early warning system for new drugs
Illegal psychotropic drug distribution channel uncovered in Bishkek
Drug lab dismantled in Chui region, 31 kilograms of drugs seized
Suspect in sale of hashish detained in Issyk-Ata district
Police captain convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to 10 years in prison
Foreigner detained in Jalal-Abad region with 5 kilograms of hashish
Afghan drug supply channel blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications
Large batch of potent medications found at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
16:34
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept c...
16:13
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
16:06
Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
15:42
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer