Kyrgyzstan to ban ads of psychological services by unqualified specialists

President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On Advertising» aimed at protecting citizens from dishonest and unprofessional psychological services.

The new legislation introduces, for the first time, a definition of «psychological services» — professional activities carried out exclusively by practicing psychologists with the appropriate education. The Cabinet of Ministers will approve the list of such services.

The amendments also stipulate that advertising psychological services provided by individuals without higher professional education in the relevant field is prohibited.

Consequently, the publication, promotion, or distribution of announcements offering «psychological help» by unqualified specialists will be considered a violation of the advertising law and will entail administrative liability.

The law will come into effect 10 days after its publication.