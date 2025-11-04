16:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

New archaeological sites in Uzgen transferred to state protection

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution «On the establishment of Uzgen State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve.» The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, new archaeological heritage sites are being transferred to the Uzgen Museum-Reserve, including:

  • three mausoleums;
  • a minaret;
  • the first shahristan (the Said Burkhoniddin Kylych mausoleum);
  • a 3.5-hectare protected area.

In addition, the archaeological site—the second shahristan (N. Aznabakiev Park), where excavations are underway on a 0.12-hectare site—will also be transferred to the museum.

As the document notes, the decision was made in order to preserve and develop the historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan. Conservation, restoration, and museumification work will be carried out in cooperation with the Uzgen City Hall and the district administration of Osh region.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg./english/349629/
views: 135
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov eases archaeological survey rules for construction projects
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
Kyrgyzstan has only ten archaeologists
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
16:34
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept c...
16:13
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
16:06
Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
15:42
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer