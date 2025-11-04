New archaeological sites in Uzgen transferred to state protection

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution «On the establishment of Uzgen State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve.» The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, new archaeological heritage sites are being transferred to the Uzgen Museum-Reserve, including:

three mausoleums;

a minaret;

the first shahristan (the Said Burkhoniddin Kylych mausoleum);

a 3.5-hectare protected area.

In addition, the archaeological site—the second shahristan (N. Aznabakiev Park), where excavations are underway on a 0.12-hectare site—will also be transferred to the museum.

As the document notes, the decision was made in order to preserve and develop the historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan. Conservation, restoration, and museumification work will be carried out in cooperation with the Uzgen City Hall and the district administration of Osh region.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its official publication.