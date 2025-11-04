16:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has reported the discovery of a corruption scheme at the Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology (RCPN).

According to the investigation, an expert psychologist at the RCPN, in collusion with the deputy head of the Investigative Service at the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek, illegally declared individuals accused of serious and especially serious crimes mentally incompetent in order to avoid criminal liability.

«In January 2025, citizen M.A.A., 18, was detained for drug trafficking. During the criminal investigation, the deputy head of the Investigative Service at the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district extorted 1.5 million soms from the detainee’s close relatives. He then conspired with the expert psychologist at the RCPN to falsify the initial report of the experimental psychological examination. As a result of a forensic psychiatric examination, the detainee, M.A.A., was twice found insane,» the SCNS noted.

On October 23 and October 30, former deputy head of the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, A.u. Zh., and expert psychologist A.Ch.Sh., were detained and placed in pretrial detention center.

The SCNS continues investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in the corruption scheme.
link: https://24.kg./english/349630/
views: 129
Print
Related
Almazbek Ismankulov arrested again on corruption charges
Suspects of inciting ethnic hatred detained in Bishkek
Sources: SCNS detains human rights activist Dinara Nazarkulova
SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000
Suspects in brutal beating of man detained in Chui region
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
Lawyer detained in Osh region on fraud charges
17-year-old driver who caused fatal road accident in Bishkek arrested for month
SCNS detains author of terrorist threats in Bishkek
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
16:34
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept c...
16:13
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
16:06
Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
15:42
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer