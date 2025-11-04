SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has reported the discovery of a corruption scheme at the Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology (RCPN).

According to the investigation, an expert psychologist at the RCPN, in collusion with the deputy head of the Investigative Service at the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district in Bishkek, illegally declared individuals accused of serious and especially serious crimes mentally incompetent in order to avoid criminal liability.

«In January 2025, citizen M.A.A., 18, was detained for drug trafficking. During the criminal investigation, the deputy head of the Investigative Service at the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district extorted 1.5 million soms from the detainee’s close relatives. He then conspired with the expert psychologist at the RCPN to falsify the initial report of the experimental psychological examination. As a result of a forensic psychiatric examination, the detainee, M.A.A., was twice found insane,» the SCNS noted.

On October 23 and October 30, former deputy head of the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, A.u. Zh., and expert psychologist A.Ch.Sh., were detained and placed in pretrial detention center.

The SCNS continues investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in the corruption scheme.