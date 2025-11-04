Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle

A man threatened his neighbor with a hunting rifle and fired several shots in his direction in Rabochiy Gorodok residential area in Bishkek. The incident occurred in the afternoon of October 30. The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to the police, the 51-year-old suspect was allegedly intoxicated. Neighbors said the conflict between the men arose over a domestic dispute.

Chief of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district Azamat Baigaziev personally conducted negotiations with the suspect and persuaded him to surrender voluntarily. The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police seized an unmarked double-barreled hunting rifle, an air gun, and two shell casings at the scene. No one was injured.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.