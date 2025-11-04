Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution «On the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The changes are aimed at improving the management of the state’s share in business entities.

Under the updated regulation, the ministry is now authorized to:

act as a founder of legal entities on behalf of the state;

exercise shareholder rights in companies where the state holds a stake in the authorized capital, as determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This will enable the ministry to directly participate in managing state assets, monitor their performance, and represent state interests within business entities.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.