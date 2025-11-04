President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sharply criticized Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev following a call by the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) to switch to an unlimited electricity tariff. The president’s press secretary Askat Alagozov reported.

Sadyr Japarov stated that such initiatives are unacceptable amid the current electricity shortage and could lead to social division.

The president instructed the Ministry of Energy to immediately suspend the use of the unlimited tariff and to take comprehensive measures to ensure fair and equal access to electricity for all citizens during the winter period.

Earlier, NENK announced temporary limits on electricity consumption capacity during morning and evening peak hours — from 5 to 3 kilowatts. The company later stated that citizens could opt for an unlimited tariff, priced at 3.81 soms per kilowatt-hour.

The unlimited tariff was introduced by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution in 2022, allowing electricity use without consumption or capacity restrictions. In 2023, authorities reported that 845 consumers have signed up for this tariff. NENK did not report how many people are currently using this tariff.