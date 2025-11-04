16:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sharply criticized Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev following a call by the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) to switch to an unlimited electricity tariff. The president’s press secretary Askat Alagozov reported.

Sadyr Japarov stated that such initiatives are unacceptable amid the current electricity shortage and could lead to social division.

The president instructed the Ministry of Energy to immediately suspend the use of the unlimited tariff and to take comprehensive measures to ensure fair and equal access to electricity for all citizens during the winter period.

Earlier, NENK announced temporary limits on electricity consumption capacity during morning and evening peak hours — from 5 to 3 kilowatts. The company later stated that citizens could opt for an unlimited tariff, priced at 3.81 soms per kilowatt-hour.

The unlimited tariff was introduced by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution in 2022, allowing electricity use without consumption or capacity restrictions. In 2023, authorities reported that 845 consumers have signed up for this tariff. NENK did not report how many people are currently using this tariff.
link: https://24.kg./english/349639/
views: 84
Print
Related
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
NENK introduces power limits in case of substation overload
Over 100,000 smart meters to be installed in Osh region by end of year
Taalaibek Ibraev: Winter will be tough. Less water, more expensive imports
Energy Ministry may resort to power outages during peak hours this winter
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol on electricity supply
Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
16:34
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept c...
16:13
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
16:06
Cabinet of Ministers expands powers of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
15:42
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer