Kyrgyzstanis take several prize places at World Grappling Championships

Several Kyrgyz athletes took prize places at the World Grappling Championships, which took place from October 30 to November 5 in Greece. The Kyrgyz Federation of Grappling reported.

The athletes represented Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the Nomad Fights and Nomad Grappling Mixed Martial Arts Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Aibek Arsymbaev, 62 kilograms — bronze medal;

Uultai Zhekshenbekova, 40 kilograms in NO-GI category — bronze medal; in the GI category — silver medal;

Mars Kalbaev, 62 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal;

Adilet Tilebaldiev, 71 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal;

Konstantin Li, 100 kilograms in the NO-GI category — gold medal;

Nurlan Sarybashev, 77 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal.

The following athletes won prizes:

Grappling is a combat sport in which opponents wrestle both standing and on the ground, without striking. The main goal is to force the opponent to submit using painful and choking holds. Grappling combines techniques from various martial arts, such as sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu, and includes throws and ground fighting.