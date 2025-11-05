Lawyer suspected of extortion detained in Osh

A lawyer suspected of extorting money from his client was detained in Osh. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a woman A.G. contacted the state committee, claiming that her lawyer, S.N.S., who represented her in a criminal case under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code, demanded 350,000 soms for «assistance» in mitigating her sentence.

According to investigators, the lawyer assured the woman that he had connections in the judicial system and could influence the sentencing process—either probation or a deferment of the sentence—citing the defendant’s minor child.

Following the victim’s appeal, SCNS officers opened a criminal case and conducted an operation. On November 3, the lawyer was apprehended red-handed in the Osh City Court building immediately after receiving the agreed-upon sum. He voluntarily handed over the money he had received as a bribe.

He is currently being held in the pretrial detention facility of SCNS. The investigation is ongoing.