Procedure for concluding investment agreements via direct negotiations developed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan intends to approve a procedure for concluding investment agreements with investors through direct negotiations. The draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

The purpose of the document is to establish the procedure, which outlines the actions and conditions for concluding investment agreements between the Cabinet of Ministers and investors through direct negotiations. These agreements may involve the transfer of state-owned assets into the ownership of investors.

According to the Law «On Privatization of State Property in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the transfer of state-owned property (privatization objects) to the ownership of individuals or legal entities for a fee is considered privatization of state property.

Article 4 of the law states that the privatization of state property is carried out in accordance with the State Property Privatization Program approved by the government.

However, as clarified in Article 3 of the same law, this program does not apply to certain cases, including the transfer of state-owned assets under investment agreements concluded between the Cabinet of Ministers and investors through direct negotiations in accordance with Kyrgyzstan’s investment legislation. Alienation of state-owned assets mentioned in Article 3 is regulated by other legislative acts, the drafters explained.