Foreigners arrested for bribing police officer in Bishkek

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district in Bishkek detained foreign citizens for bribing a police officer, the department’s press service reported.

It was reported that the foreign citizen, previously arrested for five days, offered money after the police discovered that he had a fake passport. The chief of the city police department filed a report.

On October 28, two foreigners (41 and 37) were caught red-handed in the office of the chief of the police department while handing over $900.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 345 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.
